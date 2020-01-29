PHOTOS: Gladiators will be well-prepped for Brisbane

SWIMMING: Gladstone Gladiators swimmers' powerful performances at the 41st McDonalds Harbour City Long Course Preparation Meet will auger well next month.

They will be looking to carry their weekend form into the McDonalds State Sprint Championship in Brisbane in mid-February.

Great racing and sportsmanship were on display from all clubs in attendance and the Gladstone Swimming Club was appreciative of their continued support.

Rocky City took out the overall highest points club over the host club Gladstone Gladiators, with Gladstone South coming third.

As the swimmers tumbled, so did the records in a display of pure athleticism with eight female and seven male records broken.

Levi Thomsen from Caribeae Swimming Club claimed four records for the 9-year-old boys, including the 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, the 50m backstroke which had stood unbroken since 1992.

With a 5sec personal-best, he also carved a massive 13 seconds off the 200m individual medley record.

While there were no records broken by the Gladiators, there were a few who showed the depth of their strength and stamina by claiming Age Champion including Reagan Copsey for the 10-year-girls and Sam Spearing 10-year-boys' categories.

Runner-up Age Champions included Annabel Cox, 10, Ysabelle Scott 11, Kai Devine, 12 and Joel Rickard, 16.

Gladiators' head coach, Tom Fronek was delighted with his talented swimmers.

"It was good to see our team support each other both when they were swimming well and not so well," he said.

"We have quite a few young ones coming through at the moment and they are still gaining their race experience.

"The standard of racing over the weekend has been quite high and I was proud to watch them cheer each other on to get though their workload."

The LJ Hooker Sprint Champion female trophy was awarded to BITS Bullets' Sally Vagg while the male was tied between Mackay Swim Academy's Cameron Wonnocott and former Gladiator, now University of Queensland athlete, Lachlan Pacheco.