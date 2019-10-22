PHOTOS: Gladiators gear up for busy season

Isla Williams in her first long course meet

Isla Williams in her first long course meet

SWIMMING: A small Gladstone Gladiator squad has put in a solid effort at the Caribeae Beef City Long Course Preparation Meet in Rockhampton on the weekend.

While it was the first major qualifying meet for the season, it was the younger Gladiators who used the event to focus on fun and racing experience.

For Sophie Walsh, 10, it was the pre-race anticipation that gets her excited about racing.

"This was my first long course meet and the first time I will be racing in 100m events which is a bit nerve-racking," she said.

"I love the excitement before a race on the blocks waiting to go and then at the end where you go 'phew, that was easy'.

"I am really happy that I got into the Speed Machine finals and placed second because freestyle is my favourite stroke at the moment but I also like the backstroke."

Sophie's insight for other new swimmers was:

"At the end of the day the results don't really matter, so long as you have fun."

Next in the swimming calendar is the Biloela Open on November 2.

That will be followed by the 2019 MacDonalds Liquid Energy Preparation Meet hosted by the Gladstone Gladiators on November 17.

Meanwhile Gladiators welcomes new swimmers and they can sign up by contacting head coach Tomas Fronek on 0407577882

- with Nick Kossatch