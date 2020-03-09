PHOTOS: ‘Gibbo’ the Gladstone Souths swim star smashes swim records

SWIMMING: It was a stellar campaign from the Gladstone Souths youngsters at the Central Queensland Swimming Championship in Rockhampton.

None were better than dynamic Kayden Gibson who broke four records.

RECORDS THERE TO BE BROKEN

The 11-year-old smashed a record that stood for 39 years in the 11 years 100m butterfly.

"Before the race, I was looking at the program and it had said that the record had not been broken for 39 years," Gibson said.

"After the race, I looked up on the board with all the times and I didn't expect the record to be broken at all."

That record was not all.

Dax Andrews (Age Champion) and Malachi Iboro (Runner Up Age Champion). PICTURE: Andrea Asher

Gibson also broke a record that stood for almost three decades.

He broke the 29-year-old 11 years 50m butterfly as well as the 11 years 50m backstroke that stood for five years.

Souths president Ryan Chinner was thrilled with what Gibson had done.

SIGNIFICANCE OF IT ALL

"When you look at the amazing calibre of swimmers that have gone through this region in the past 30 to 40 years and think that none of them could break these records in that time, it puts into perspective how absolutely amazing Kayden's achievements really are," Chinner said.

Gibson also took out the Age Championship along while club team-mates Ryan Asher and Josh Platten were runner-up.

"Also swimming with many great PB's and some very exciting races were - Bon Andrews, Blake Asher, Connor Asher, Darren Currie, Layla Gibson, Dylan Goldsworthy, Finn Jefferis, Tilly Jefferis, Sienna Kendrick, Kingston Loosmore, Nyah Loosmore, Colby O'Flanagan, Milly Sharpe, Sebastian Shaw, Isaac Slack, Sophie Slack, Chloe Sydes, Sophie Sydes and Jazmyn Thorne," Chinner said.

Kayden Gibson (Age Champion), Ryan Asher and Josh Platten (Tied Runner Up Age Champions). PICTURE: Andrea Asher

Gibson, who prefers the butterfly discipline, said coach Adam Eiseman was a great motivator.

"He's a really good coach and he gives us all a pep talk before we compete," he said.

Gibson practices three mornings and afternoons per week before school and started competitive swimming when he was eight

It was a brilliant weekend for two other swimmers.

"Dax Andrews and Malachi Iboro took out Age Champs and runner-up respectively in the nine-year boys' category," Chinner said.

So what's next for Gibson?

"I'm going down to compete at the School Queensland Championship down in Brisbane in two weeks," he said.

RESULTS

Dax Andrews - 9yr boys - 1st 50 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Back, 3rd 200 IM, age champ

Zilzee Andrews - 11yr girls - 3rd 50 Back

Ryan Asher - 11yr boys - 2nd 100 Back, 100 Free, 3rd 100 Fly, equal r/u age champ

Tamika Burge - 16yr girls - 3rd; 100 Breast

Kai Chinner - 13yr boys - 1st 100 Breast, 3rd 100 Free

Ella Cox - 9yr girls - 2nd 50 Fly, 3rd 200 IM

Ross Currie - 14yr boys - 3rd 100 Fly

Kayden Gibson - 11yr boys - 1st 100 Free, Back, Breast, Fly, 200 IM age champ

Jesse Hayden - 14yr boys - 3rd 100 Free

Kooli Iboro - 7&U boys - 3rd 100 Free

Malachi Iboro - 9yr boys - 2nd 50 Fly, 200 IM, 3rd 50 Breast, r/u age champ

Preston Loosmore - 14yr boys - 2nd 100 Breast

Josh Platten - 11yr boys - 3rd 100 Back, equal r/u age champ

Diaz Polo - 7&U boys - 2nd 50 Breast, 100 Free, 3rd 50 Free

Arliah Slack - 7&U girls - 2nd 50 Fly, 100 Free

