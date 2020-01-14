PHOTOS: Getting creative on holidays

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

TODAY'S workshop painting African sunset landscapes was full of colour and laughter. Youth who attended the Days of Summer program got creative with the help of Calliope Crafty Capers.

The painters started with a sunset background.

Some went for bright yellows and reds while others went for a more evening vibe with blues.

Some even got creative with clouds to add to their painting's atmosphere.

Animals were added later, with giraffes and elephants among those chosen to be portrayed enjoying the sunset.

To see what's on for the rest of the Festival of Summer, visit gladstoneentertainment.com.