SENIORS and students celebrated together yesterday after the successful launch of the 2019 Our Priceless Past exhibition.

The year eight and nine students involved in the project, now in its 21st year, had the opportunity to meet with the special seniors they've written about and present photos as a memory of the project.

Seniors sat down with students to create the work, which provides an insight into the lives of our most precious citizens.