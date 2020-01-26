Menu
Mack Geiger gets elevation. PICTURE: Gemma Geiger
PHOTOS: Geiger’s golden running into 2020

NICK KOSSATCH
26th Jan 2020 11:32 AM
ATHLETICS: A relaxed attitude proved the successful ingredient for emerging Gladstone athlete Mack Geiger.

RELATED STORY: MACK ATTACK: Rising Gladstone star hits new high

RELATED STORY: Mack to attack next two tests

This mindset led the youngster to winning a gold medal at the Under-17 Queensland Decathlon Championship in Brisbane.

“I came into the event with an open mind and little expectation as it was my first introduction into the decathlon,” Geiger said when asked what his expectations were to winning a gold medal.

Mack Geiger
Mack Geiger

What made his acheivement more impressive was he had to contend with increased heights, weights and distances.

“Most of the events had increased the weight or spacing of its implements as I have transitioned into the under-17s,” he said.

“To prepare, I’ve had to do my best at getting a good feel for the implements and being able to complete the event in training. “

Geiger explained that there no heats and finals in decathlons.

“You either have one race, or three throws to get a decent amount of points on the board,” he said.

The under-17 category had a small field which mean a contingent from the under-18, under-20 and open age brackets competed with the under-17s.

Geiger also managed to qualify for the nationals.

“Next is definitely a bit blurry although I plan to continue competing as a decathlete as well as an individual athlete throughout the year,” he said.

