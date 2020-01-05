PHOTOS: GCI super league has started in 2020

CRICKET: The Gladstone Cricket Incorporated competition returned to full swing into 2020 yesterday.

RELATED STORY: Lowry hit winning runs in thriller against Western Australia

GCI SUPER LEAGUE - YARALLA WHITE V THE GLEN BLACK: The Glen Black's Robby Woof about to catch

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

Top side The Glen Black continued started from where it left off in 2019 against Yaralla White at Sun Valley Oval on Sunday.

RELATED STORY: Four great games to hit off 2020

The vistors batted first but slumped to 3-29 before Chris Bye and Brad Eggmolesse steadied the ship somewhat.

Bailey Zylkie was short of his crease attempting a risky run for just three while key batsman Trent Sorohan went one big hit too many as he was causght by Robby Woof off the bowling of The Glen Black captain Brendan Schluter.

In other games, BITS Saints took on BITS Colts at BITS Oval, Calliope hosted The Glen Gold and Yaralla Red played BITS Gold at Yaralla Oval.

All results will be posted here later today.