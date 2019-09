FAMILY TIME: Dale, Kristen, Cooper and Kobe Sparkman enjoy the sunshine and kick a ball around at East Shores.

FAMILY TIME: Dale, Kristen, Cooper and Kobe Sparkman enjoy the sunshine and kick a ball around at East Shores. Jessica Perkins

LOTS of families around town spent their Sunday morning out in the sunshine down at East Shores and Spinnaker Park, among other places.

It was the perfect morning to kick around a ball, have a barbecue, be close to the water, walk the dogs and spend time as a family or with friends.

This morning, The Observer captured some happy snaps of just a few of the families and friends out and about.