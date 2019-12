Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

Many families took to East Shores on Saturday to cool down.

Kids ran through the water play park while their parents watched on from the shade.

Sarah Johnstone was showing her niece Kaila Nosgaard around the area when they spotted about three dolphins in the harbour.

They said it was cool to watch the animals pop out of the water.

Johan Momberg's extended family were visiting from South Africa for the festive season and were excited to be exploring Gladstone's sites.