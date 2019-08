Matt Taylor Full Profile Login to follow

EIGHTEEN entrants took part in the annual Fashions on the Field competitions at the Gladstone Cup Race Day, sponsored by Helloworld Travel.

There was plenty of colour and character on show as entrants were whittled down to 10 competitors before one was crowned the winner.

Plenty watched on as beautiful frocks, fascinators and race day outfits were judged for style and their practicality for race day events.