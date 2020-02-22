Menu
PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 5:00 PM

RAIN wasn't enough to keep keen junior rugby league players and their families from having some pre-season fun.

The Battle of the Birds saw teams from Calliope Roosters go up against BITS Seagulls on home turf, with some brilliant plays by both clubs across all of the age groups.

For some, it was an opportunity to catch up with friends, passing and kicking the football around while they waited for their turn to take the field.

For others, it was about putting new skills to the test, brushing off those first-game nerves to get out on the field and have some fun.

 

bits seagulls calliope roosters gladstone and district rugby league
Gladstone Observer