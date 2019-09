Jessica Perkins Full Profile Login to follow

UNDER The Trees music and arts festival has kicked off for 2019 and there is still time to get down there if you aren't there already.

There are food stalls, two bars and bands from across the region, country and globe.

Here is the first sneak peak at photos from today.

Tickets are still available.

The festival is currently being held between the soccer fields and the oval at Jacaranda Dr, Boyne Island.

More photos to come.