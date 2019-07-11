Menu
Alannah Ross-Hong.
Alannah Ross-Hong. Matt Taylor GLA100719NAID
PHOTOS: First 5 Forever kids learn about NAIDOC

Matt Taylor
by
11th Jul 2019 9:50 AM
GLADSTONE'S youngest generation had the opportunity to learn about NAIDOC Week when its First 5 Forever activities were merged with NAIDOC celebrations yesterday.

Around 50 children and their parents attended the outdoor activities at Gladstone Library, which focused on the voice element of the NAIDOC Week motto: Voice, Treaty, Truth.

The youngsters had a go at a range of craft activities and puzzles before listening to storytime, which included a number of books by Indigenous authors about Dreamtime stories.

 

first 5 forever kids naidoc photos socials
Gladstone Observer

