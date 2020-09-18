PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

The scene of a house fire on the corner of Young and Cotton Streets at Barney Point on September 18. Picture: Rodney Stevens

UPDATE: 11:50am: FIREFIGHTERS in breathing apparatus battled a fire on the corner of Young and Cotton Streets at Barney Point for more than 30 minutes this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the blaze just after 10am.

It is believed the house was unoccupied when the blaze broke out.

"Crews made access to a fire in a roof cavity upon arrival," the spokeswoman said.

Initially two QFES trucks, two ambulance vehicles, general duties police and detectives attended the scene.

A gusty breeze blew smoke towards the CBD as firefighters attacked the blaze from the front and rear of the house.

A firefighter was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

More than 30 minutes after the initial call, light smoke was still blowing in the breeze from the roof.

Additional detectives and a senior QFES officer arrived about 10.40am.

A third fire truck arrived just before 11am to provide backup and firefighters quickly got to work to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Firefighters were seen putting on breathing apparatus, preparing to enter the house.

Within two minutes a recently arrived firefighter entered the back of the house with a hose to thoroughly douse any remaining embers.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters continued to dampen down hot spots until 11.30am.

"A fire investigator has been notified," the spokeswoman said.

INITIAL REPORT: 10.15am EMERGENCY services have been called to a house fire at Barney Point this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had been called to Young Street, near Cotton Street, after reports of a house fire shortly after 10am.

It is understood Ergon Energy has been called to isolate power from the home.

The spokeswoman said one crew could see smoke coming from the fire on the way to the scene.

Initial reports were that the home was unoccupied.

Two QFES firefighters have reportedly entered the house wearing breathing apparatus to attempt to douse the flames.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene on Young Street.

More to come.