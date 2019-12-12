Menu
A Grade - Grand Final Winners here for the Beer
Sport

PHOTOS: Finals finish fantastic Oztag season

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Dec 2019 3:37 PM
OZTAG: After Sunday’s junior action highlights, there was more to come in the senior ranks.

The aptly named “Here for the Beer” team won the A-grade Gladstone Oztag competition on Wednesday night at the Past Brothers Junior Rugby League Club fields.

B-grade Winners Port City Meats
Oztag representative and venue manager Paul Chaplin said the 14-9 scoreline did not reflect how close the final against Mantis All Stars was.

PHOTOS: Grand finals are on tonight in Oztag

Slippery time for Oztag juniors

“It was a very close game with scores locked at 4-4 at half-time,” Chaplin said.

It was women power that got the winners over the line.

A Grade Runners Up Mantis All Stars
“Mantis All Stars put in a fantastic effort and have been very solid all season but ultimately Here for The Beer would get a couple of late girl tries, which are two points a piece to seal the deal,” Chaplin said.

Tayla Morgan was a stand-out player who helped lead the team to victory in the final five minutes.

The B-grade final was also a high-scoring and close affair as the team from Port City Meats carved up a gallant Gladstone Physion and Fitness.

“Both teams were new to the competition and the final score was 18-12,” Chaplin said

Other teams on the night included Ezisource, “ASN, S”, J Photography, and Training For Warriros, who were knocked out in the semi-finals.

“The whole night went along smoothly with good, positive vibes and optimism moving into our next autumn season, which kicks off on January 29,” Chaplin said.

