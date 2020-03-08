PHOTOS: Feedback excellent after first regatta

Sue Thompson, Erin Hurst, Vanessa Lee, Tracey Fish, Amanda Coad and Belinder Miller competing at the Canoe Point Outriggers Club in the Open Women's division, March 7 2020. PICTURE: Eilish Massie

OUTRIGGING: Paddlers from as far away as Townsville and Mooloolaba competed at the first North Queensland regatta on Saturday at Tannum Sands Main Beach.

Race co-ordinator Col Hurst said there was nothing but positive feedback about the event that attracted 130 paddlers.

“There was excellent feedback from the other clubs and they were really impressed with the Tannum Sands area,” Hurst said.

“There was a lot of good paddling in difficult conditions that were flat and very humid.”

One of the many highlights was the Canoe Point Outriggers Club Open Women team of young gun Erin Hurst, Tracey Fish, Amanda Coad, Sue Thompson and Vanessa Lee.

The team won the gold medal.

“It is a new team and and the paddlers are learning all the time,” Hurst said.

There was another team that fared well.

“The team that won bronze at the 1500m turns event in February also won bronze at the Regatta,” Hurst said.

“They finished behind Mooloolaba and Bayside.”

Erin Hurst was also a part of that team which consisted of Nicky Hurst, Josh Hurst, Darren Bright, Hayden Bright and Michelle Lowry.

Hurst was also impressed with some of the youngsters who raced.

The regatta was the first of a series of seven with the next race to be held on the Fraser Coast on March 21.

The Canoe Point Outrigger Club was still in the process of finalising this year’s racing program.

“We’re still mapping out the events for this year but we have this regatta locked in for next year,” he said.

Hurst said the club has 28 members.

“We’re a small club but we are growing and have got some new juniors who have joined this year,” he said.

