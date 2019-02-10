Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emily, Brayden, Attie and Aleta Pointon at the family fun day and twilight races.
Emily, Brayden, Attie and Aleta Pointon at the family fun day and twilight races. Matt Taylor GLA090219RACE
News

PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

Matt Taylor
by
10th Feb 2019 9:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE heat and humidity didn't keep many away from Gladstone's Ferguson Park on Saturday as the action heated up both on and off the track.

The twilight race day was an opportunity for those of all ages to get amongst the action, with the family day hosting activities for the whole family.

There was a jumping castle and petting zoo for the kids while the adults enjoyed all the typical raceday activities.

Local favourites Gridlock performed well into the night with the live entertainment providing a fitting end to a full day out.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

gallery photos races socials
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    premium_icon HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    News IT WAS a horror weekend on Gladstone region roads with a motorcyclist killed and another motorist suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes.

    • 10th Feb 2019 9:41 AM
    Man threatens to slit family's throats with garden shears

    premium_icon Man threatens to slit family's throats with garden shears

    News He jumped the fence and swung the shears at the man

    Person bitten by snake at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Person bitten by snake at Agnes Water

    News The incident occured yesterday evening.