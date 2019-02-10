PHOTOS: All the action from Saturday's race day

Emily, Brayden, Attie and Aleta Pointon at the family fun day and twilight races.

THE heat and humidity didn't keep many away from Gladstone's Ferguson Park on Saturday as the action heated up both on and off the track.

The twilight race day was an opportunity for those of all ages to get amongst the action, with the family day hosting activities for the whole family.

There was a jumping castle and petting zoo for the kids while the adults enjoyed all the typical raceday activities.

Local favourites Gridlock performed well into the night with the live entertainment providing a fitting end to a full day out.