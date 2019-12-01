PHOTOS: Father and sons crusade to win

GRAND FEELING: Mick, Kobe and Nic Towner all played their roles for the Crusadors. PICTURE: Nancy Towner

BASKETBALL: While, as per the almost normal, Devils Blue and Devilicious Red took out their respective men's and women top-tier grand finals, there was a special occasion in the division two men decider.

The father and son combination of dad Mick, Nic and Kobe Towner produced 54 points between their Crusadors side to a 70-51 win against Sharks in Men Division Two.

Best-on-court Nic shot 26 while the "old man: helped himself to 25 and one could argue that Mick could have won the accolade.

Kobe landed a long-bomb triple as Crusadors pulled away in the second half.

"It was really special and this time last year we won the grand final with Nick which was good but the focus this time was to try and win the grand final with both my boys," Mick said.

His aggressive driving at the rim could not be stopped and that translated into Nic who landed three triples matched by Mick.

"The best part is that they enjoy it and I obviously help them out and encourage them when I can," Mick said.

Leomar Oberjero shot five triples for Sharks to lead his team's point-scoring tally with 25 points while centre Liam Madsen was solid with 12.

Devilicious Red made it four straight grand final wins but were made to work hard against a determined Devilicious Black outfit.

Red won 48-43.

Red's Shay Thetford (12 points) was the game's Most Valuable Player and she made some big plays and points at a time when the Black team challenged.

An upset loomed as the Black team went out to a sizeable lead and what made it hard for Devilicious Red was that star guard Kellie Green was hampered with a calf injury.

Red's gabby Oram also shot 12 as did Green while Tilly Gilbert got a game-high 14 for Devilicious Black.

"It was a bit scary at the start to see how far they were ahead so quickly but I think the thing that pegged us back was our mental capacity to look forward and pick little goals and just stick at it," Thetford said.

"We started to wear them down and they were getting tired so we could see that and we just tried to keep going and play our game."

RESULTS

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association grand finals

Premier league Men

Blue Devils 55 (M Byrnes 14, T Robinson 13, T Green 12) d PCP 48 (D Moser 19, M Knight 17)

GF MVP: Michael Byrnes; Season MVP: Tarron Green; Most Points: Mitch Knight; Best Defender: Chris Tucker; Players Player: Matt Green; Most Fouls: Ben Knight

D1W

Devilicious Red 48 (S Thetford; G Oram; K Green 12, K Burns 8, M Pender 4) d Devilicious Black 43 (T Gilbert 14, M Cosgrove 10, M Rashleigh 8, S Pickering 7, C Osborn 2)

GF MVP: Shay Thetford; Season MVP: Erin Harvey; Most Points: Erin Harvey; Best Defender: Darcy Arnold; Players Player: Tilly Gilbert; Most Fouls: Chrissy Hilson

D2W

Kixx 49 (D Arnold; I Zerner 16, K Barrenger 11, J Porter 4, C Hilson 2) d Power Puffs 33 (J Merson 11, K Gowers 10, K McEachran; M Courtney; A McNamara 4)

GF MVP: Isabella Zerner

D1M

Devolds 38 (J Lamkin 12, N Kossatch; B Allen 8, M Harris 4, S Collins, J Paule, A Bradley 2) d Lions 19 (T McDonald 10, R Barnes 4, C Brown 3, S McDonald 2)

GF MVP: Tim McDonald

Season MVP: Jimmy Lamkin; Most Points: Jimmy Lamkin; Best Defender: Robbie Barnes; Players Player: Akash Sahota; Most Fouls: Dan Williams

D2M

Crusadors 70 (N Towner 26, M Towner 25, S Gill 9, M Gill 7, K Towner 3) d Sharks 51 (L Obejero 25, L Madsen 12, N Hamilton 6, M Carino 4, R Neill; W Sisley 2)

GF MVP: Nic Towner

D3M

BITS won on forfeit

Ravens 63 (J Morfey 24, J Caddy 10, A Kahondo 7, M Beamish; J Purcell; C Stark 6, D Williams 4) d BITS Saints 35 (exhibition game)

Season MVP: Angus MacDonald; Trent Millar