PHOTOS: Fashions of the world

GUESTS of Welcoming Intercultural Neighbour's Flourish event were shown aspects of many cultures on Saturday.

The event began with a smoke ceremony and indigenous performance before the Around the World Fashion parade stole the show.

Traditional and modern dress from Indonesia, Australia, Egypt and India were modelled.

Outfits from Peru, Argentina and Tanzania were also presented. The crowd enjoyed watching mother-daughter and mother-son duos take to the red carpet to strut their stuff.

Throughout the day there were also workshops for those interested in drama and dance.