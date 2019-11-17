PHOTOS: Family Christmas fun

Menu
STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Nov 2019 1:51 PM

THE Gladstone Aquatic centre was packed to the brim for the annual Rio Tinto Yarwun Family Christmas party day.

About 1200 parents and kids enjoyed the perfect weather for swimming and playing around.

There was plenty of activities including a rock climbing wall and inflatables in the pool.

Santa made an appearance and with help from his elves was able to bring presents to all the kids.

The Red Cross helped pack the presents and the Rotary club provided the food and drink.

Rio Tinto provided donations to both charities.

All gifts that weren't collected will be donated to charity.

 

family fun day rio tinto family christmas party rio tinto yarwun
