PHOTOS: Family Christmas fun

THE Gladstone Aquatic centre was packed to the brim for the annual Rio Tinto Yarwun Family Christmas party day.

About 1200 parents and kids enjoyed the perfect weather for swimming and playing around.

There was plenty of activities including a rock climbing wall and inflatables in the pool.

Santa made an appearance and with help from his elves was able to bring presents to all the kids.

The Red Cross helped pack the presents and the Rotary club provided the food and drink.

Rio Tinto provided donations to both charities.

All gifts that weren't collected will be donated to charity.