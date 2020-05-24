Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Families spend Autumn morning at marina

News premium_icon BEST OF SERIES: 20+ photos race day in Gladstone

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone out and about in perfect Autumn...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News premium_icon FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Residents make most of eased restrictions

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone lights up the Dawn

News premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: Readers send in their favourite...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Small crowds at election booths

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

News premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Gladstone region’s 2020 prep classes

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Off to see the Wizard

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone swimathon raises $28k for a good...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone farewells Holden

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Orientation sets students up for uni

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Pumped up for raft party

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Riding for suicide awareness

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Sizzling day at the races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Catching up over a cuppa

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 19 of Gladstone's funny and cute doggos

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Family fun at East Shores

News

PHOTOS: Families spend Autumn morning at marina

, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th May 2020 2:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER Saturday's freezing conditions, it was family picnic day at the Gladstone Marina this morning.

Residents took advantage of the sunshine and brisk weather to do something wholesome with the family.

Parents took their children bike riding, or their beloved pooch for a walk while others decided to host a picnic for their nearest and dearest.

The beautiful marina parklands was the perfect location to start Sunday morning.

Have you got a story or a photo to share? Email us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Gladstone Observer