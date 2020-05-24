PHOTOS: Families spend Autumn morning at marina

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

AFTER Saturday's freezing conditions, it was family picnic day at the Gladstone Marina this morning.

Residents took advantage of the sunshine and brisk weather to do something wholesome with the family.

Parents took their children bike riding, or their beloved pooch for a walk while others decided to host a picnic for their nearest and dearest.

The beautiful marina parklands was the perfect location to start Sunday morning.

