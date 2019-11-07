PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS all smiles as the Explorer Dream passengers explored the Feast on East Markets at East Shores yesterday.

Music, food and warm, sunny weather welcomed the visitors to the region.

Some climbed to Auckland Point Lookout to get a panoramic view of the harbour while others went for a walk up Goondoon St.

Cruise passengers Terry and Joyce Hamilton were from Perth and said Gladstone had been their favourite stop on the cruise so far.

The Explorer Dream will be in Gladstone again next Wednesday.