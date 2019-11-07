Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Cup Day across the city

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

Business

Business premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam at Best in Business...

News premium_icon TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

News premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Race day in Gladstone

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Going pink for a good cause

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Active living festival ready set going

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry’s night of nights

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Industry gathers for annual conference

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

Life premium_icon PHOTOS: guests dress up for ‘retro revival’ hospital...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy fans head to Marley Brown for Rugby...

Life premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Calliope Rodeo

News

PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

by
7th Nov 2019 1:32 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS all smiles as the Explorer Dream passengers explored the Feast on East Markets at East Shores yesterday.
Music, food and warm, sunny weather welcomed the visitors to the region.
Some climbed to Auckland Point Lookout to get a panoramic view of the harbour while others went for a walk up Goondoon St.
Cruise passengers Terry and Joyce Hamilton were from Perth and said Gladstone had been their favourite stop on the cruise so far.
The Explorer Dream will be in Gladstone again next Wednesday.

Gladstone Observer