PHOTOS: Enjoying the PCYC markets

THE PCYC markets were on again today. Stalls provided many options for potential buyers. Outside, the fruit stall provided fresh produce while the plant stall had a variety of plants on offer. Inside was filled with arts and crafts. Storm Lunan was selling her handmade soaps. Barb Kukulies made the most of her time by sewing for her next project while people browsed her array of products. The Gladstone Ukuleles entertained onlookers with Christmas carols. The markets run on the second Sunday of each month at the Gladstone PCYC from 8am.