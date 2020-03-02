PHOTOS: Ella wants to put on polocrosse exhibition

TALENTED: Ella Donald, 9, has been selected in the Australian under-12 polocrosse team. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

TALENTED: Ella Donald, 9, has been selected in the Australian under-12 polocrosse team. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

POLOCROSSE: Hours of practice and persistence has paid off for Calliope youngster Ella Donald.

The nine-year-old has been selected to represent the Australian Exhibition under-12 polocrosse team that will play in the 2020 Australian Polocrosse Nationals in Ballarat from March 29 to April 5.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Ella is a fourth generation player with her mother Kayleigh and her grandmother Norma Pengelly still wielding the stick at 59 years, some 51 years since she started.

“I practice every day for about an hour with mum and my nan,” Ella said.

“I work on throwing the ball and it’s also endurance fitness for my horse Rena.”

It’s been a tough two years for the Pengelly-Donald household in the recent drought conditions – a 180-acre block in Calliope, 1000-acre block in Monto on top of 360-acre of lease.

GRASS IS GREENER

The Donald-Pengelly property looks lush after recent rain. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

However, with the arrival of rain and greener pastures, it all seems apt things are on the up.

Ella plays in the one, two or three positions but prefers the one position being the goal scorer.

Her father James was married into the Pengelly family and got into the sport himself.

“I have been playing for 26 years and mum Norma has played since she was eight and she’s 59 now and still plays,” James’ wife Kayleigh said.

“My sister Trish also plays.”

The sport was introduced by Ella’s great grandfather Charlie Strandquist and then Norma and Ken Pengelly kept the tradition alive in the next generation.

Ken was mighty proud of his granddaughter.

“These kids will still be in the selection frame for nationals which runs every two years,” he said.

“The next one is in Chinchilla in 2022 and Ella will still be eligible for the sub-junior category.”

OPPORTUNITIES

The Donald family are actively involved with the Gold Coast Polocrosse Club and they attend as many carnivals as possible so that Ella can get the best out of herself.

“I was very excited when mum and dad told me that I was selected,” Ella said.

High-level representation is not new to Ella because she played for Queensland two years ago.

Ella will join Tansey Club player Laney Frankom as the other player from Queensland to have made the Aussie side.

The other five players are a mix of boys and girls from New South Wales.

