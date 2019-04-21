Menu
Jazmine Baird, Milton Redshaw, Jenna Harp and Nathan Sutton at Gladstone's 2019 Easter Race Day, held at Gladstone Turf Club on Easter Saturday.
PHOTOS: Easter race day draws huge crowds

21st Apr 2019 12:00 PM
PUNTERS took some time off from Harbour Festival celebrations on Saturday to enjoy the annual Easter Race Day at Gladstone's Ferguson Park.

Hundreds flocked trackside at the event which was one of the busiest race meets of the year to enjoy five local races, a few drinks and plenty of time to catch-up with friends and family.

The action was just as hot off the track as it was on, with Gladstone's residents and even a few Easter tourists dressing to the nines for the event.

The race day caps off a huge weekend of activities for the whole family as part of Gladstone's Easter celebrations.

