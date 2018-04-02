Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Harbour Festival Easter Street Parade for 2018.
Gladstone Harbour Festival Easter Street Parade for 2018. Matt Taylor GLA010418HFSP
News

PHOTOS: Easter Parade lights up the Marina

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Apr 2018 9:40 AM

THE Gladstone Harbour Festival's annual Easter Parade rolled through the streets of Gladstone on Easter Sunday, as thousands lined the streets to cheer on the floats.

In what is now an iconic part of Gladstone's Harbour Festival, this year's theme was "Parade of Sails”, celebrating the 70th year of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race.

There were lots of floats with plenty of colour and fancy costumes, with participants even handing out Easter Eggs and presents to those who lined the street for the annual community event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gladstone Observer
The Qld city you'll pay money to leave

The Qld city you'll pay money to leave

Property FIVE years ago, investors from all over Australia were scrambling to snap up a property in this idyllic city. But now it’ll cost you to leave.

  • 2nd Apr 2018 9:03 AM
'SCREAMING': Residents open up about alleged attack on 22yo

'SCREAMING': Residents open up about alleged attack on 22yo

News Dallas McGrath, 22, suffered a serious head injury on Saturday night

Rough ride home for crews returning yachts

Rough ride home for crews returning yachts

News Some boats will be trucked home

Calliope SES prepare for wet weather

Calliope SES prepare for wet weather

News Better to be prepared for the worst

Local Partners