the Gladstone Harbour Festival's traditional Easter Sunday Parade, this year themed 'parade of sound and colour'. Matt Taylor GLA210419PARA

THE TRADITIONAL Harbour Festival parade wound it's way through the streets of Gladstone Marina on Easter Sunday as Easter celebrations drew to a close.

Hundreds lined the streets as floats made their way from the Gladstone Marina, over the iconic draw bridge and down to the back of the yacht club cheering on every colourful display.

The theme for this year's event was 'parade of sound and colour'.