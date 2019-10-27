PHOTOS: Dylan’s double in the nick of time
TENNIS: It was a double dose of success for emerging Gladstone player Dylan Price at the Gladstone Tennis.
RELATED STORY: 'Say it to my face': Kyrgios' fiery clip
RELATED STORY: Crane lifts for tennis title in U15 champs decider
Just 24 hours after Price beat Nick Crane 9-5 in the Open Men Singles decider, Price did it again in the under-18 grand final.
Photos
Spectators were treated to some sweet shotmaking by the two teenagers as Price ground out a 6-4, 6-4 win yesterday afternoon.
"It was a great match and the heat did get to both of us and Saturday's final was at the hottest part of the day," Price said.
Crane, who won an all-Central Queensland State under-15 Boys' final against Lachlan Vickery last weekend, said Price was impressive with his shots.
"They were really challenging matches and Dylan played really well," he said.
"He hit a lot of heavy balls and hit them with depth on the court which put a lot of pressure on me."
Organiser and coach Rob Mcbean said both games were of the highest quality.