PHOTOS: Dylan’s double in the nick of time

TENNIS: It was a double dose of success for emerging Gladstone player Dylan Price at the Gladstone Tennis.

RELATED STORY: 'Say it to my face': Kyrgios' fiery clip

RELATED STORY: Crane lifts for tennis title in U15 champs decider

Just 24 hours after Price beat Nick Crane 9-5 in the Open Men Singles decider, Price did it again in the under-18 grand final.

Spectators were treated to some sweet shotmaking by the two teenagers as Price ground out a 6-4, 6-4 win yesterday afternoon.

"It was a great match and the heat did get to both of us and Saturday's final was at the hottest part of the day," Price said.

Crane, who won an all-Central Queensland State under-15 Boys' final against Lachlan Vickery last weekend, said Price was impressive with his shots.

"They were really challenging matches and Dylan played really well," he said.

"He hit a lot of heavy balls and hit them with depth on the court which put a lot of pressure on me."

Organiser and coach Rob Mcbean said both games were of the highest quality.