PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

Samantha Devers, Jazmine Baird, Kimberley Curd, Laureen Leao and Milton Redshaw at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards, 2019 at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA220319CQWIB

CENTRAL Queensland's highest achieving women were recognised on Friday night at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards gala in Gladstone.

Six women were awarded prizes in a number of different categories, with awardees of merit sharing over $18,000 in prizes in front of 200 guests at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The sold-out event was attended by politicians, civic leaders and community members, who all showed their appreciation for the vital role women play in regional communities.