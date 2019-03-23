Menu
Samantha Devers, Jazmine Baird, Kimberley Curd, Laureen Leao and Milton Redshaw at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards, 2019 at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
PHOTOS: Due recognition at CQ Women in Business Awards

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:33 PM
CENTRAL Queensland's highest achieving women were recognised on Friday night at the inaugural Central Queensland Women in Business Awards gala in Gladstone.

Six women were awarded prizes in a number of different categories, with awardees of merit sharing over $18,000 in prizes in front of 200 guests at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

The sold-out event was attended by politicians, civic leaders and community members, who all showed their appreciation for the vital role women play in regional communities.

