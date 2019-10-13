PHOTOS: Drivers show their skill behind the wheel

MOTORSPORT: While there was plenty of action at Bathurst as Scott McLaughlin did his thing to win it, there was a motorsport event of a different format on over the weekend.

The final round of the ­Central Coast Club Championship in khanacross and motorkhana produced some spectacular drifting and manoeuvrability.

Jake Martin looked to be well placed in the overall placings for the season. He spoke with The Observer during today's motorkhana stage in between heats.

"It was a very close championship with only seconds separating each of the drivers," he said.

He negotiated the obstacles in as little time as possible and any slip-up would have been costly.

"It's to go around obstacles without penalties and lost points could be from going in the wrong direction and hitting the flags," Martin said.

He also said that the beauty of this form of motorsport was that drivers can compete in ­either street or race cars.

"The biggest thing is to improve on tyre quality," Martin said.

His son Kobi, 14, also races and Martin pretty much leaves his son to his own devices.

"Kobi's probably more experienced than some of the new senior drivers," Martin said.

"I give Kobi some coaching but only after he has finished racing and tell him what he did well and what he needs to work on.

"It's all decision-making now when you are out there."

Other juniors who competed were Angus Chandler in his Mazda MX5 and Jason Behrendt who put his Toyota Corolla through its paces.

Experienced drivers Jamie Overend and Keith Honour also competed as did Jason Chandler and Mark Boyd.

RESULTS

B Class - Jason Chandler

C Class - Jake Martin

E Class - Thomas Peters (from Rockhampton)

Junior Class - Angus Chandler

Saturday's Khanacross - results (14 competitors)

B Class - Ben Barnes (from Rockhampton)

C Class - Mark Boyd

D Class - Keith Honour

G Class - Thomas Peters

Junior Class - Angus Chandler