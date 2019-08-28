Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jim Davis
Jim Davis Toni O'Connor - 280819EPIC
Motor Sports

PHOTOS: Drivers indicate that they will be back

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Aug 2019 10:43 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: The final Hectic event for the season finished in the best possible fashion and into the wee small hours of Sunday morning.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

According to Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Incorporated treasurer and Hectic co-ordinator Phil Knott, the success of the weekend will be a forerunner to a bigger 2020.

"The last Hectic for the year went off in true Hectic style," Knott said.

"For some of our competitors, 4am on Sunday seemed to be the best time to drop their last burnout.

"Saturday saw more entrants filter through the gates to give us a total number of 30 cars."

Trevor Neil took out first in the V8 class and second in the 6-Cylinder class while Rhyse Middelton took out a hard-fought second place in the V8s.

That left Nathan Allison in his car named 'Mr Fat' to clean up first place in the 6-Cylinder class.

"Our regulars are really starting to step up their games and are off next to Sugar City burnouts at Palmyra Drags in September," Knott said.

He also said the feedback was positive from competitors, who ventured north to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

"The three Pro cars travelled up from Brisbane to show some South East Queensland support," Knott said.

"Needless to say the southerners were astonished at the friendly laid-back atmosphere that is at the centre of the Hectic events.

"It's something that the Gladstone Auto Club is very proud of and the club will look towards 2020 for its next string of events."

More Stories

epic drags gladstone autoclub speedway speedway australia
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    premium_icon Overdose deaths skyrocket in the Gladstone region

    News The results are part of this year's Annual Overdose Report, compiled and released by the Penington Institute

    'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    premium_icon 'Little win': Residents petition for change to rates

    Council News Residents say extended discount period isn't enough.

    Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    premium_icon Next steps for Gladstone's hospital, GP issues

    Health Council was expected to meet with CQHHS CEO

    Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    premium_icon Footpath issue still a sore point for residents

    News It's been over a year but finding a solution could take many more.