PHOTOS: Drivers indicate that they will be back

MOTORSPORT: The final Hectic event for the season finished in the best possible fashion and into the wee small hours of Sunday morning.

According to Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Incorporated treasurer and Hectic co-ordinator Phil Knott, the success of the weekend will be a forerunner to a bigger 2020.

"The last Hectic for the year went off in true Hectic style," Knott said.

"For some of our competitors, 4am on Sunday seemed to be the best time to drop their last burnout.

"Saturday saw more entrants filter through the gates to give us a total number of 30 cars."

Trevor Neil took out first in the V8 class and second in the 6-Cylinder class while Rhyse Middelton took out a hard-fought second place in the V8s.

That left Nathan Allison in his car named 'Mr Fat' to clean up first place in the 6-Cylinder class.

"Our regulars are really starting to step up their games and are off next to Sugar City burnouts at Palmyra Drags in September," Knott said.

He also said the feedback was positive from competitors, who ventured north to the Benaraby Motorsport Complex.

"The three Pro cars travelled up from Brisbane to show some South East Queensland support," Knott said.

"Needless to say the southerners were astonished at the friendly laid-back atmosphere that is at the centre of the Hectic events.

"It's something that the Gladstone Auto Club is very proud of and the club will look towards 2020 for its next string of events."