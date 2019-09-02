PHOTOS: Drivers and riders speed to top times in one-eighth

MOTORSPORT: There was a large competitor turnout for the second and penultimate round of the Summit Queensland One-Eighth Championship.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Glenn Williams commended those who drove and rode and there were some impressive times.

Gladstone's Brett Kelly did what he usually does and that's dominate in the Super Street category as winner and top qualifier.

The port city's Craig McVie was the runner-up.

"It was an excellent weekend with 90 competitors coming from all areas, Mackay, Longreach, Emerald, Roma, Brisbane, Toowoomba and points in between," Williams said.

"The furthest were the Tamworth people with about eight cars.

"All these plus the locals made for some awesome racing across the board."

Williams said the one-eighth distance challenges drivers and riders to think and act quickly.

"The racing is fast and furious with no time to think or hear odd noises before it's over," he said.

"There were some very quick times in the modified bikes and supercharged outlaws in the mid to low four-second area."

Williams said spectator numbers were in the 200-300 range. "Those that missed it missed out on some fast close racing," he said.

The third and final round of the championships will be held in Mackay next month.

RESULTS

top qual; r-up; win (in that order)

Jr Drag: J Seng; E Wagensveld; S Wagensveld Jr bike: C Houston; R McKie; Hunter Oliver St Bike: R Wiggett; R Culey; P Johnson St: C Kaddatz; C Kaddatz; R Shaw S St: B Kelly; C McVie; B Kelly Mod Bike: R Ward; R Bell; L Skinner S-man: D Roderick; E McCallum; N Thwaite Outlaws: M Cameron; M Cameron; R Hansen