PHOTOS: Drag races at Benaraby Raceway

SPECTATORS watched eagerly as cars and motorbikes sped down the track.

The drivers were doing their best at the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship on Saturday.

The action began at 1pm when engines revved and tyres screeched as drivers took on the quarter mile track at Benaraby Raceway.

Championship classes included Unlimited, Modified Bikes, Junior Dragster, Junior Bike, Super Street, Street and Bike Twins.

Those feeling peckish had many options, with a variety of food vendors on site including the Chip Wagon and Rotary Club of Gladstone Sunrise.