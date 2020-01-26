PHOTOS: Double wicket cricketers come in all dressed up

CRICKET: There were players dressed up as Davey Warner and Cameron Bancroft - in sandpaper attire - and others kitted up as Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy in the 2020 edition of Yaralla Cricket Club Double Wicket Cricket.

Matt Perkins bowling to Chris Bye

Organiser Matt Fairhall said the Australia Day tradition was a fun even for those who competed and watched from the sidelines.

For the record, Chris Bye and Kenny Wogandt took out the Double Wicket Cricket and the pair pocketed $300 for their efforts that saw gun dup Trent Sorohan and Matt Perkins eliminated in the first round.

"There were plenty of highlights and we saw some old and new players coming out to play," Fairhall said.

"Dylan Forse was dressed as Davey Warner with sandpaper attached to him which was funny.

"Father and son Gavan and Josh Hoare came dressed up as Australian cricket players."

Yaralla players Brad Eggmolesse and Kane Jarvis drew plenty of laughs from the sidlines because they were dressed up as Australian women cricket stars Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

"The best game of the day was the semi-final between Tony and Jayden Wroe against Chris Bye and Ken Wogandt," Fairhall said.

"It went down to the final couple of balls."

Teinaki ended as the leading run scorer with 150 runs in three games that included more than 30 runs in just two overs.

Fairhall said monies raised went back to the club as planning starts for version 2021 later in the year.