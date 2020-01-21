PHOTOS: Dogs and puppies that need your help

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

IT'S all the perks of loving a dog but not having to pay for one.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group is 'desperately' seeking new foster carers to look after dogs and puppies.

Adoption coordinator Karen Uridge said the organisation supplied all food, flea and worming treatments and paid vet bills.

All foster carers are expected to do is love the animals like they would their own.

"We want to get the dogs familiar with family environments," Ms Uridge said.

She said it's the larger breeds and older dogs that were in need of foster carers.

"Everyone forgets that the older dogs need loving too," she said.

"We're just looking for as much help as possible."

She said homes need to have secure yards and a loving environment.

If you would like to foster an animal, email Karen at info@gladstoneanimalrescue.com.au for an application.