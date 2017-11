I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

FORMALS night is always special but for Discovery Christian College this year it was even more significant.

It was the first group of Year 12s that have graduated from the school.

The Agnes Water school opened its doors on February 2, 2015.

There was plenty of cheer for the first graduating class from the school, with plenty of beautiful dresses and sharp suits on show.

Take a look at the photos below: