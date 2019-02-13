PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the firefront

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

THE charred corrugated building groans in the gusty winds and the air is a dry as an oven.

The only noise at Chauvel Rd Tabuluam is the sound of the wind while the acrid smell of smoke is inescapable.

Its collapsed roof resembles molten origami.

A few hundred metres down the road another property is in ruins.

The unsealed road divides the burned paddocks and the blackened landscape is empty of human life except for a few RFS fire crews, some Essential Energy technicians and farmers in utes making repairs to fences.