PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball on Saturday night to support a great cause.

The event brings the community together to raise funds for local community beneficiaries.

This year's beneficiaries included Gladstone Mindcare, Nhulundu Health Service, Roseberry Queensland and Zonta Club of Gladstone.

Guests enjoyed the food and drinks under a starry night sky, this year's theme for the ball.

Held biennially, the Mayor's Charity Ball has raised nearly $400,000 for local charities and organisations since 2013.