Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

News

News Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Gladstone’s ANZAC Day 2021

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds flock to April Sunday markets

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Families enjoy East Shores

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: 16 postcard-worthy pics of our region

News Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Capras v Falcons at Marley Brown...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Agnes Blues Festival Day 2

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PICS: Glitz and Glam of Gladstone race day

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: East Shores celebrates Valentines Day...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content OUT AND ABOUT: Sunday at Millenium Esplanade

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

News Premium Content GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

Music Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

Parenting Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt...

Local Faces Premium Content HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

Local Faces Premium Content 160+ PHOTOS: Moments that made Gladstone’s 2020

Offbeat

Offbeat Premium Content VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

News Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic...

News Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

News Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

Crime Premium Content MUG SHOTS: Central Queensland’s original felons

Local Faces

PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

, eilish.massie@news.com.au
31st May 2021 12:00 AM

Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor's Charity Ball on Saturday night to support a great cause.

The event brings the community together to raise funds for local community beneficiaries.

This year's beneficiaries included Gladstone Mindcare, Nhulundu Health Service, Roseberry Queensland and Zonta Club of Gladstone.

Guests enjoyed the food and drinks under a starry night sky, this year's theme for the ball.

Held biennially, the Mayor's Charity Ball has raised nearly $400,000 for local charities and organisations since 2013.

2021 santos glng mayor's charity ball gladstone socials mayor's charity ball
Gladstone Observer