PHOTOS: Crowd enjoys rugby action

IT WAS the day many had been waiting for as the Reds took on the Rebels at Marley Brown Oval yesterday.

Hundreds gathered to watch the pre-season Super Rugby matches, but not before local juniors took to the field against Mackay.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club president Seamus O’Connor said in the lead up to the even that the juniors were excited to play on the same field as their Super Rugby idols.

Bonnie Woods was one of the Under-8’s who entertained at halftime.

She said she was really nervous but very excited to play in front of the large crowd.