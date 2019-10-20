PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

Menu
News

Sam Reynolds
20th Oct 2019 2:30 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY have been the first time the event has been run, but organisers of today's Biondello Bolt already have their eyes set on next year.

Gladstone Roadrunners spokeswoman Charmaine Thompson said people would see how good the event was and "won't miss out next year."

About 150 runners hit the trails of Mount Biondello at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the race.

More competitive runners took on the 7km course while families and teams tackled a 3.5km trail.

Runner Adam Thetford took on the 7km, but wanted more.

"I wish there was three laps," he said.

activeliving festival funrun gladstone running
Gladstone Observer