Wayne
Wayne "Millio" Millican, Tania Millican, Sharran McNiven and Sue Niven at Crow Street Food & Music Fest, on Saturday 24 February. Matt Taylor GLA240218CROW
News

PHOTOS: Crow Street spirit isn't dampened

Matt Taylor
by
25th Feb 2018 4:49 PM

WEEKEND rain didn't stop the Crow Street Food and Music Fest from going ahead on Saturday night, as locals turned up in numbers to enjoy the social evening.

With marquees put up hours ahead in response to the wet conditions, organisers were fully prepared to go ahead with the event, weather rain, hail or shine.

 

Those who did make the trip out were rewarded with a fine evening, as the crowd was entertained by Benjamin Alexander, Jackson Dunn and an open mic after 8pm.

The night was a big success, with Crow Street looking forward to hosting their next event.

