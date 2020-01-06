PHOTOS: Crims on front end loader steal ATM

An ATM from a shopping centre has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.

AN ATM machine from a shopping centre in Townsville has been stolen after an unknown number of offenders ploughed through bollards with a front end loader.

Queensland Police confirmed the incident occurred at 3.12am on Monday at Stocklands North Shore in Burdell.

An ATM was targeted at Stockland North Shore in Burdell. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It is understood those responsible used a front end loader to smash through impact bollards at the shopping centre before taking a Commonwealth Bank ATM.

A QPS spokeswoman said the front end loader and the ATM had since been recovered and investigations were ongoing.

Stocklands North Shore centre manager Malcolm Miller said he believed the offender or offenders knew what they were doing, as the front end loader did not impact shops or other infrastructure.

"We had a front end loader drive through the impact bollards, picked up an ATM, and drove off," he said.

"It's not affected the trading."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000