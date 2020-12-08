Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.
Information

PHOTOS: Crews on front lines at Boyne Valley blaze

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews returned to the bushfire at Boyne Valley this morning for the ninth consecutive day.

A QFES spokeswoman said three crews were called to inaccessible terrain at Blackman’s Gap and Forestry Rds about 7am to patrol the fire’s perimeter.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.

She said crews would drive around and make sure the fire was safe or address any areas of concern today.

Yesterday, Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the blaze on its Facebook page.

Multiple crews were on scene after the bushfire increased to an advice level.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.

Police closed off Blackman’s Gap Rd between Monto and Forestry Rds, and waterbombing took place in the afternoon.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade said it was a great job from all crews involved.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.
Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.

“Great job team, always a pleasure working with you all,” the post said.

More to come.

boyne valley bushfire gladstone bushfires2020 ubobo
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR HOME TOWN: Owners return after 25 years

        Premium Content OUR HOME TOWN: Owners return after 25 years

        Local Faces Irene Skenderis used to run Maxine’s on Roseberry St, now she’s back in the same spot but with new plans.

        Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        Premium Content Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        News The complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission was passed to the QPS Ethical...

        Bid to hide bong from cops fails

        Premium Content Bid to hide bong from cops fails

        Crime Tara-Lee Mary Andreassen was spotted trying to conceal numerous items when the...

        • 8th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
        Residents given stern warning over backyard fire

        Premium Content Residents given stern warning over backyard fire

        News Crews were called to Calliope last night after reports of smoke in the area.