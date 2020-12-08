PHOTOS: Crews on front lines at Boyne Valley blaze

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the Boyne Valley bushfire on December 7, 2020.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews returned to the bushfire at Boyne Valley this morning for the ninth consecutive day.

A QFES spokeswoman said three crews were called to inaccessible terrain at Blackman’s Gap and Forestry Rds about 7am to patrol the fire’s perimeter.

She said crews would drive around and make sure the fire was safe or address any areas of concern today.

Yesterday, Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted photos of the blaze on its Facebook page.

Multiple crews were on scene after the bushfire increased to an advice level.

Police closed off Blackman’s Gap Rd between Monto and Forestry Rds, and waterbombing took place in the afternoon.

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade said it was a great job from all crews involved.

“Great job team, always a pleasure working with you all,” the post said.

More to come.