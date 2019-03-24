PHOTOS: Crab Classic kicks off with Girl's Night Out

CELEBRATIONS for the 10th anniversary of the Tannum Crab Classic have started in style, with ladies' night on Saturday.

The event at the Boyne Tannum Community Hall was sold out, with more than 170 women enjoying a 1950s-themed dinner and dance.

Event organiser Brenda Smith said the evening could only be described as "fabulous", with a 1950s Chevrolet on display a real hit.

"Everyone has such a wonderful time an because we had the 1959 Chevvy out the front it was just wonderful," she said.

"Just about everyone had photos taken with that so it made the night special as well.

"Being a 1950s theme that really put the icing on the cake."

The fundraiser, in combination with next weekend's family fun day, is expected to raise more than $23,000 for children with disabilities and their families.