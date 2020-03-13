Menu
Ashley Dodd Central Queensland Bulls v Hunter Western Hornets Men's Over 40s National Touch League match at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Thursday, March 12. The Hornets won 12-2. PICTURE: Matt Deans
PHOTOS: CQ Bulls hope for final day wins

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Mar 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
TOUCH: It has been tough going for two Central Queensland Bulls teams at the Inferno National Touch League in Coffs Harbour.

Gladstone's Steven Stanhope, Dennis Black, Mick Cavanagh, Paul Veach, Ashley Dodd and David Slack are in the Men's 40s team that beat Defence Warriors 7-6 in game one before losing four straight games.

CQ Bulls has the chance to get back on the winner's list when it meets the Warriors again on Saturday at 8am before the final game against North Queensland Tropical Cyclones at 10.45am.

The CQ Bulls' Mixed Open side featuring Gladstone's Chelsea and Matt Baker, Lachie Black and Matt Long meet the Northern Territory Devils on Saturday at 8.55am.

All games played on field one will be streamed live on the Touch Football Australia Facebook page and the TFA Youtube.

RELATED SPORT: CQ Bulls keen to roar in Coffs Harbour

RELATED STORY: Justin Cridland: Bring on the Kiwis

gladstone touch football inferno national touch league touch football queensland
Gladstone Observer

