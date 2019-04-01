Menu
Quenton mcDonald travelled all the way from Brisbane to take part in the Tannum Crab Classic.
Quenton mcDonald travelled all the way from Brisbane to take part in the Tannum Crab Classic.
PHOTOS: Community event celebrates a decade of success

Matt Taylor
1st Apr 2019 5:00 AM
IT STARTED as 16 blokes in a pub, but now the Tannum Crab Classic has celebrated a decade as one of the region's biggest and best events.

After the family fun day at Dennis Park, Boyne Island yesterday afternoon, organisers are already looking forward to the event's 20th year.

The crab classic, home to the richest crab race in Australia, raises awareness for men's mental health and funds for community initiatives.

Organiser Ernie Vaughan said he couldn't believe how far the event had come and was proud to have changed many lives.

Thousands of people attended, with the rain clearing just in time for the event.

Ahead of the family fun day, Mr Vaughan and a group of Gladstone region men go fishing and camping for two nights and catch the crabs to auction.

"We had a guy up the beach with us this year, they bought him up purposely and I sat down and talked with him over two nights,” he said.

"Just on his own he came up with mates, and he said the difference it's made to his way of thinking is huge.

"So we've won.

"We've already lost two of our own, and we don't want to lose any more because if we can save a life, we succeed.”

All the traditional activities were held yesterday including crab pot racing, golf competition, the crab auction and of course the famous crab race.

Money was raised for several charities with this year's biggest beneficiary Gladstone Community Linking Agency.

Clayton McDiarmid with Sandy Bottom, the crab he purchased at auction to race in the Tannum Crab Classic on the event's 10th anniversary.
Clayton McDiarmid with Sandy Bottom, the crab he purchased at auction to race in the Tannum Crab Classic on the event's 10th anniversary.

Organisers hope to raise $30,000-$40,000.

GCLA's Tracey Alexander said they plan to use the funds to help send members to uni.

"This year we're looking at assisting someone with a disability to study at university and those opportunities wouldn't come without the Crab Classic,” she said.

"It's all about supporting people with a disability to further their knowledge.”

Other beneficiaries include Boyne Island SES and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

