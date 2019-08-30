PHOTOS: Coaches talk about flags but also women in league

RUGBY LEAGUE: A Gladstone Wallabys junior team has the chance to create its own piece of history.

The Wallabys' under-14 girls side will take on Bundaberg in the grand final of the Bundaberg Rugby League junior competition at 9.10am on Sunday at Salter Oval in Bundaberg.

While Bundy will enter the decider as undefeated hot favourites, Wallabys co-coach Brian Pengelly was bullish about what his team could produce.

"The preparations have been good and it has been a hard year to build the competition," Pengelly said.

While winning the grand final would be the ultimate, Pengelly said to get more teenage females into league was the focus.

"We need it to continue to grow and it's exciting for the girls and it's the first time that there is a junior rugby league competition for girls," he said.

The female Seagulls' journey began in Rockhampton with a four-week competition before the two-month-long BRL comp.

Pengelly said his team had a blend of new players and those more experienced.

"We've given some players a couple of roles and all of the new girls have improved and understand the basics," he said.

"We have got a lot of experienced girls and five who have made the junior Capras team and two in the Crows side."

Pengelly expected Sophie Davison, Mia Powell and Temiah Lusty to lead the way.

Tannum Seagulls' U17 girls also have the chance to claim premiership glory against Bundaberg.

Seagulls beat Wallabys last weekend and coach Chris Bryson said the commitment his players had shown could not be faulted.

"Credit to the girls and they have stuck right throughout the season," Bryson said.

"Some are in their final year of school and so their workload is big."

Bryson noted his team had several players he expected to step up.

"Our captain and main playmaker Sophie Wright is one of our main players and her partner-in-crime Kearna Howe would be 30kg wringing wet," he said.

"But she hits like someone who's 90kg."

Bryson described front rower Navere Oakes as someone who "steers the ship"'.

"Jessica Rodgers is another and is one of women's rugby league's future stars," he said.

"Her dedication and commitment is just impeccable."

The U17 Tannum's forward pack has been bolstered with the return of Kasey Isle.

"I'm very confident and excited for tomorrow and for the future of women's league at the Tannum Seagulls," Bryson said.

It will be a big weekend for Bryson because he also coaches the Tannum Seagals women's team who play Bundy Brothers in the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's competition second semi-final this afternoon.

POINTY END

Tomorrow

GRL: Brothers v Tannum, 5.30pm, at MBO; Valleys v Wallabys, 7pm, at MBO (final minor round). Bundy-Gladstone Intercity: Bundy Brothers v Tannum, 1.50pm, Salter Oval (2nd semi-final)

Sunday

U14 GF: Bundy v Wallabys, 9.10am, Salter Oval; U17GF: Bundy v Tannum, Salter Oval, 11.30am