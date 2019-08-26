PHOTOS: Coach looks at getting more into CrossFit

Jason Reeves of CrossFit Tannum is ready to rescue his partner during Baewatch at Tannum Sands.

Jason Reeves of CrossFit Tannum is ready to rescue his partner during Baewatch at Tannum Sands. XFit 260819

CROSSFIT: It's going to be a busy next few weeks for the Raw Movement CrossFit Tannum Sands club.

Head coach Reede McHugh said several athletes from the RMCFTS, which includes Ailish Rice, are setting their sights on big events.

"On the horizon we have weightlifters training for both state and Central Queensland titles," he said.

"The Worldwide CrossFit Open is coming up starting October 10 and runs for five weeks."

McHugh said the club will have a free come and try week which will run in conjunction with Gladstone Regional Council and the Active Living Festival from October 14-17.

He promised next year's Beachside Mixer will be bigger and better after the success of the 2019 edition just recently.

"It was a same sex pairs competition that had over 160 competitors," McHugh said.

"We worked closely with GRC to host one of the days at Millennium Esplanade and competitors from all over CQ and as far as the Gold Coast were very impressed with the facilities."

Categories included masters, teenagers, male and female in advanced and beginner fields.

"We had seven scaled workouts and the podium spots were shared by gyms from all over," McHugh said.

"The highlight event was our board rescue named 'Baewatch' in which the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club assisted us with water safety."

McHugh encouraged anyone from all levels of fitness to attend the come and try week and join RMCFTS.

He can be contacted on 0432 878 964.

The precinct is located at 8 Enterprise St in Boyne Island.