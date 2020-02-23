PHOTOS: Clubs may play for a shield or trophy

Calliope's Mason McCarthy-Harris breaks the line in the under-9 Calliope Blue vs Tannum Red game at Battle of the Birds, February 22, 2020. PICTURE: samantha Reynolds

RUGBY LEAGUE: Dozens of youngsters from the Calliope Roosters and Tannum Seagulls Rugby League clubs converged at the Calliope Rugby League Fields on Saturday.

Each and every one took a hit for their team on rain-soaked fields.

It was all in during the under-9 Calliope Blue vs Tannum Red game at Battle of the Birds, February 22, 2020. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds

KEEN JUNIORS

There were teams from under-6 through to under-13 of the Calliope Blue, Calliope Red, Tannum Green and Tannum Red varieties.

Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League president Anthony Mayers said this second event of its kind was a success.

“It was meant to be the third year but it was rained out in 2018,” he said.

“It was almost a repeat for the weather to put a dent on it but we decided for the kids to play in puddles and mud.”

Mayers said the youngsters had a ball and most of the games were close.

HAPPY KIDS

“It was good to see that footy was back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said.

“We ran the games a bit shorter to combat the heat and muddiness as it was the first games of pre-season.”

The president said the canteen had sold out food and drinks which was indicative of the support the event had received.

PLAY FOR BLING?

As for playing for a trophy or shield in future Battle of the Birds events similar with the Valleys versus Wallabys Challenge Cup, Mayers was open to the idea.

“I was actually thinking about that the other night,” he said.

“It’s early days for us and there’s room for improvement and it’s maybe something for next year were the scores can be kept to tally up which club has the most wins.”

The 2021 Battle of the Birds edition will be held at the Tannum Seagulls Rugby League playing fields.

Meanwhile the Calliope Roosters senior teams featured later with games against Rockhampoton Chargers and Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks.

The female Roosters fought hard against the Chargers but went down while the men recorded an impressive win.

Mayers said the day and night was designed to retain the crowd.

“It was a family-orientated day and for the senior players to stay and watch the juniors and then for them to watch the senior games,” he said.

Mayers was also encouraged to see the amount of junuior female players in the earlier games.

PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope