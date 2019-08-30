PHOTOS: Clinton can weather the storm in soccer final

Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchville's Jordan Miller.

Clinton FC vs Frenchville in the Central Queensland Premier League, division one. PICTURED: Clinton's Ryan Crawford and Frenchville's Jordan Miller. Matt Taylor GLA030819SOCC

SOCCER: Clinton hopes history will be repeated in its do-or-die semi-final clash against Bluebirds at Clinton Oval at 7pm today.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Unlike last season when Clinton made a smooth entry to ultimately claim the Football Central Queensland Premier League title, the 'Grubs' will need to do it the hard way.

Tonight's winner will take on the loser out of the Capricorn Coast and Frenchville game next weekend.

Clinton beat Bluebirds 2-0 last week but coach Brad O'Sullivan knows finals are a different proposition.

"I really want the players to have the same attitude as they had last week," O'Sullivan said.

"It's a cut-throat final and there will be no holding back in the game."

O'Sullivan expected Bluebirds to come out swinging but believed Clinton could weather the storm and returning players would help as well.

"We have Sam Roberts, Ryan Crawford and Liam Stephen coming back and we have a really strong team," he said.

O'Sullivan said it's neither an advantage or disadvantage in getting direct entry to the grand final.

"We're just happy to keep playing and glad we are now playing consistently," he said.

"It's not really much difference for us."

Mitch Innocend is also starting to get back to his best form.

The creative striker was best afield last weekend and he said the return of Anthony Cobb and Jakob Holmwood would also bolster the side.

"We have done this finals roads a fair few times the hard way so it's nothing new to us," Innocend said.

"We have really shown the past five weeks we mean business so hopefully we can bring that form onto the pitch this weekend."

O'Sullivan said Innocend was one of those players who was a perfectionist.

"He sets such a high standard and he admitted that he hasn't played at his best consistently but the past few games he has looked very sharp," O'Sullivan said. "If we get another month of his best, then we will go a long way."

FINALS TIME

Saturday

D2PL: Clinton v Cap Coast - 5pm @ Apex Park

D1PL: Clinton v Bluebirds - 7pm @ Clinton Oval

Gladstone Competition

D1W: Meteors v BITS Sharks - 5pm @ BITS Oval

D1M: BITS v Bilo Valleys - 7pm @ BITS Oval

D2W: Meteors v Gladstone United - 1pm @ BITS Oval

D2M: BITS Gold v Meteors - 3pm @ BITS Oval